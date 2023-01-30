Firefighters concerned about extreme cold

KAUKAUN, Wis. (WBAY) - The cold weather this week poses a concern for people who have to work outside, including area firefighters who now have to battle a lot of ice buildup.

Case in point, firefighters in Kaukauna had to deal with extreme could while responding to a house fire. It was a combination of fighting heat and flames and the ice from their water freezing up all over the site, which can be dangerous.

“When we’re spraying water and it’s this cold out, you get covered with it, and it freezes pretty quickly. So a lot of it will fall off after it accumulates, especially on your gloves. We might need to switch them out or break the ice off. Thankfully the wind wasn’t too bad for us so we didn’t get a lot of overspray,” Lt. Mike Hamilton of the Kaukauna Fire Department said.

Volunteers from the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team helped first responders keep warm in the frigid temperatures.

The property on Woodhaven Lane was a total loss with an estimated value of $400,000. No one was home at the time (see related story).

The cold also led the Salvation Army in Green Bay to open a day warming shelter from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for people who might not have adequate heat at home.

For a list of warming shelters and homeless shelters by city and county, visit https://www.homelessshelterdirectory.org/state/wisconsin.

