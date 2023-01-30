Firefighters concerned about extreme cold

In temperatures this cold, the water spray freezes on everything, creating a new danger
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUN, Wis. (WBAY) - The cold weather this week poses a concern for people who have to work outside, including area firefighters who now have to battle a lot of ice buildup.

Case in point, firefighters in Kaukauna had to deal with extreme could while responding to a house fire. It was a combination of fighting heat and flames and the ice from their water freezing up all over the site, which can be dangerous.

“When we’re spraying water and it’s this cold out, you get covered with it, and it freezes pretty quickly. So a lot of it will fall off after it accumulates, especially on your gloves. We might need to switch them out or break the ice off. Thankfully the wind wasn’t too bad for us so we didn’t get a lot of overspray,” Lt. Mike Hamilton of the Kaukauna Fire Department said.

Volunteers from the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team helped first responders keep warm in the frigid temperatures.

The property on Woodhaven Lane was a total loss with an estimated value of $400,000. No one was home at the time (see related story).

The cold also led the Salvation Army in Green Bay to open a day warming shelter from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for people who might not have adequate heat at home.

For a list of warming shelters and homeless shelters by city and county, visit https://www.homelessshelterdirectory.org/state/wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call
File Image
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
A intersection has been dubbed "most dangerous" in Brown County.
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
Daniela Itzel Velazquez
Missing endangered person alert issued for Wrightstown teen
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash in Door County

Latest News

Tubing at Ariens Hill in Titletown
Titletown’s “Free Tubing Day” postponed due to extreme cold
Aerial view of West Mason Street and Packerland Drive
DEBRIEF: Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Green Bay police investigate the deaths of two women in a duplex on Elkay Lane
DEBRIEF: Green Bay double murder
West Mason St. and Packerland Dr. in Green Bay
Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Marissa Martin testifies at Grant Fuhrman's attempted-murder trial
Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial