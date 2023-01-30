THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON SO FAR...

January has been much milder than normal... With that in mind, it makes this current blast of cold air more tough to take. Our temperatures will hover in the single digits today, with harsh wind chills in the teens and twenties below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in affect until noon across central Wisconsin... That’s where it’s cold enough for frostbite to occur on exposed skin in 20 to 30 minutes. With “feel-like temperatures” this nasty, we encourage folks to dress warmly and cover up exposed skin when being outside for a prolonged period of time.

Arctic high pressure settling into the area will give us a mostly sunny Monday. With clear skies and a widespread snowpack, tonight’s temperatures will tumble well below zero. Wind chills of -15 to -30 are expected overnight and into Tuesday morning. With even colder wind chills heading our way, we’ll be going into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The arctic air won’t last all that long. We’ll climb back into the more seasonable lower 20s during the midweek. Then, after a colder Friday, we’ll warm back up next weekend. The week ahead looks drier than normal. There’s no big storms in sight... Just a few flakes on Thursday and at times late Saturday and through Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold. Wind chills of -10 to -25. HIGH: 7

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies. Frigid. Wind chills of -15 to -30. LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold again. Wind chills of -5 to -25. HIGH: 8 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 20 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 22 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 8 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flakes late, or at night. HIGH: 27 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers. HIGH: 29

