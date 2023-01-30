Buffs test knowledge at Lawrence’s Great Midwest Trivia Contest

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Lawrence University hosted the annual Great Midwest Trivia Contest over the weekend.

Teams on and off campus competed for trivia glory.

The contest dates back to 1966.

“Yeah! I really like the energy that is involved,” says Nick Mayerson, headmaster, Great Midwest Trivia Contest. “I think this year all the questions are--they evoke so much excitement about the sort of random topics that we come up with that are not your sort of usual questions.”

This year’s contest had a pirate theme. The contest streamed live on Twitch.

CLICK HERE for this year’s scores.

