BITTER COLD & HARSH WIND CHILLS THROUGH TUESDAY

Arctic high pressure moving through the region will keep bitterly cold air and wind chill values going. Highs today will be mainly in the single digits with afternoon wind chills in the -10° to -15° range. It gets even colder tonight and tomorrow morning... A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect.

Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight (WBAY)

Actual air temperatures will be between -5° and -15° tonight with wind chills as cold as -30°. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes at such extreme levels. We’ll enjoy more sun on Tuesday and hopefully warmer highs near 10°. Wind chills will moderate by the afternoon but should remain below zero.

We’ll get a little reprieve midweek with highs in the low 20s Wednesday & Thursday. Another surge of Arctic air blows in Friday and takes us back down into the single digits. Highs in the 20s to low 30s return for the upcoming weekend and early next week.

Snow chances look quite low for most of the next 7 days. That’s usually the case with Arctic air. A few flakes are possible Thursday and there may be some flakes or light snow around this weekend but it’s too early to be certain.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold. Wind chills of -10 to -25. HIGH: 7

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies. Frigid. Wind chills of -15 to -30. LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold again. Wind chills of -5 to -25. HIGH: 8 LOW: 3

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 21 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 22 LOW: -6

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 8 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Flakes possible. HIGH: 26 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Flakes possible. HIGH: 29

