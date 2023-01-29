Woman is in custody after car crash that killed one-year old boy in Milwaukee

Driver’s license was suspended
Milwaukee police vehicle
Milwaukee police vehicle(CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Milwaukee said that a 31-year old woman and the baby boy were in the car when it crashed into a van at the intersection of 35 Street and Hope Avenue in Milwaukee on Saturday, as our affiliate station WISN reports.

According to WISN, police said that everybody in the van jumped out and ran away,

The little boy died from his injuries at a hospital.

The 31-year old female driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries and then arrested for driving with a suspended license, causing death.

Police are still searching for the occupants of the van - anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police Department
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
Appleton Police upgrade incident to homicide investigation
Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide
Lisa Holstead cold case dating back to 1986
Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river

Latest News

Jennifer Clement
Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis
Return of the arctic cold
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash in Door County
Painting a room
5 home improvement projects to tackle during winter