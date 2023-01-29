Woman is in custody after car crash that killed one-year old boy in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Milwaukee said that a 31-year old woman and the baby boy were in the car when it crashed into a van at the intersection of 35 Street and Hope Avenue in Milwaukee on Saturday, as our affiliate station WISN reports.

According to WISN, police said that everybody in the van jumped out and ran away,

The little boy died from his injuries at a hospital.

The 31-year old female driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries and then arrested for driving with a suspended license, causing death.

Police are still searching for the occupants of the van - anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.