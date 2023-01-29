St. Norbert women cruise to eighth straight victory, 71-39

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Norbert women put together an impressive performance against Benedictine, and cruised to their eighth straight victory.

Notre Dame Academy alum Kaycee Gierczak led all scorers with 19 points on Saturday. Sophomore Emma Morrisey wasn’t far behind with 14 points in the victory.

SNC had a solid day from behind the three-point line, hitting nine long balls, and was dominant inside with 30 points in the paint against Benedictine.

St. Norbert improved to 11-0 in NACC play this year with back-to-back road games against Alverno College and Illinois Institute of Technology next week.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police Department
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
Appleton Police upgrade incident to homicide investigation
Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide
Lisa Holstead cold case dating back to 1986
Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river

Latest News

Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian...
Mayer’s career-high 26 leads Illinois over Wisconsin 61-51
Marquette Golden Eagles logo
Joplin makes 8 3s, No. 16 Marquette beats DePaul 89-69
green bay phoenix basketball
Phoenix WBB keeps pace in Horizon League race with 58-40 win over Milwaukee
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Maryland beats Wisconsin 73-55 for Badgers 5th loss in 6 games