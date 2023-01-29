St. Norbert women cruise to eighth straight victory, 71-39

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Norbert women put together an impressive performance against Benedictine, and cruised to their eighth straight victory.

Notre Dame Academy alum Kaycee Gierczak led all scorers with 19 points on Saturday. Sophomore Emma Morrisey wasn’t far behind with 14 points in the victory.

SNC had a solid day from behind the three-point line, hitting nine long balls, and was dominant inside with 30 points in the paint against Benedictine.

St. Norbert improved to 11-0 in NACC play this year with back-to-back road games against Alverno College and Illinois Institute of Technology next week.

