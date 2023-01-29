SILVERT ALERT: PERSON MISSING

Robert Badillo
Robert Badillo(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Robert Badillo, 86 years old, is missing since 8:30 pm, Saturday, January 28th. He was last seen at that time driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Sheridan Rd. / Highway 32 leaving the City of Kenosha. It is unknown where Robert Badillo was driving to, however he made mention that he was checking his tire for low air, so he may be in or around gas stations.

Robert Badillo is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and was wearing a red ballcap, brown button-up shirt, black Carhartt-style jacket and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance. He has brown eyes and gray short hair. Authorities believe he may have cognitive impairments or dementia.

