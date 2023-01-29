Princess Diana’s dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000. (Credit: Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dress worn by Princess Diana has been sold for more than $600,000.

On Friday, an aubergine velvet ballgown went up for sale for the first time in 25 years.

The dress was one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. She wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997.

Sotheby’s said it sold for $604,000, which is just over five times the $120,000 auction estimate.

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt.

It last sold for $24,000 in 1997.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash in Door County
A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of...
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs
Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Tyre Nichols case
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
Soup tasting at Green Bay's winterfest
Winterfest presented by Packers Give Back kicks off on Saturday in Green Bay

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
File Image
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives
One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000.
Princess Diana dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction