No kid sleeps on the floor in our town

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning.

Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.

The Co-President Dan Vermeulen of the De Pere chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace says they’ve delivered eight hundred and twenty-two beds since starting two years ago. he adds: “We did a bed for a 12-year-old girl. She got the first bed of her life at age 12. She had been sleeping on an air mattress with her mom and her 3-year-old brother. We left there, the two kids had beds and the mom was on an air mattress by herself. But everyone got a better nights sleep that day.”

The De Pere chapter doesn’t have a date set for their next build - but says it’s likely in March.

Head to the website https://shpbeds.org/ to donate, volunteer - or apply for a bed.

To receive a bed - there are only two requirements: Children must be between three and 17 - and not have a bed of their own.

