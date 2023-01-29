Home is a total loss after fire in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane today at 06:45 am. A single-family residential building was reported to have smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to find the house fully engulfed in flames and the structure had begun to collapse.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Kaukauna and Little Chute Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire until it was out. There were no injuries and the home is considered a total loss with the damage estimated at more than $ 400,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

