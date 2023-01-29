Home is a total loss after fire in Kaukauna

Fire Department responds to fire
Fire Department responds to fire(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane today at 06:45 am. A single-family residential building was reported to have smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to find the house fully engulfed in flames and the structure had begun to collapse.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Kaukauna and Little Chute Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire until it was out. There were no injuries and the home is considered a total loss with the damage estimated at more than $ 400,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash in Door County
A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of...
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Tyre Nichols case
Milwaukee police vehicle
Woman is in custody after car crash that killed 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee

Latest News

Robert Badillo
SILVERT ALERT: PERSON MISSING
Police in Green Bay investigating suspicious deaths
Green Bay Police investigate suspicious deaths - two deceased
Some of the many food choices Powerhouse Social is set to offer.
Fox Cities Restaurant Week returns to welcome new customers
File Image
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue