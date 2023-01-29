Green Bay Police investigate suspicious deaths - two deceased

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday, January 29, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. to a residence. Upon arrival two people were found deceased inside of the home.

This is an active scene at this time. No further information is currently available - we will update our story as we learn more details from official sources.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-205264. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

