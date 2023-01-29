Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -”In October of ‘16 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018 I was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now I’m diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Sergeant Jennifer Clement with the Grand Chute Police Department said.

She’s not letting her diagnosis slow her down.

“If anybody is an inspiration, it’s her,” Jen’s sister, Stephanie Harris explained. “I make fun of her because I say she’s like a little chihuahua, biting at your ankles. She keeps fighting, but if anybody can fight this, it’s Jen.”

Hundreds filled the Hilton Paper Valley Hotel for the #FightForJen benefit.

“Honestly, I had this dream last night that only five people showed up. This is incredible... when I came in, I was completely overwhelmed,” Clement said.

Supporters danced to live music, checked out raffle baskets and even tested their luck in a 50/50 drawing.

“It’s so amazing to see so many people that I haven’t seen in such a long time just to come out and support us.”

Jen’s served with the Grand Chute Police Department more than 17 years now. Friends and family told Action 2 News she’s focused a lot on giving back to her community.

“One of the things Jen loves to do is she loves to get together with the children and the schools. She loves to do the shopping at Christmas time,” Harris said.

There’s a website for people to learn more about Jen’s journey and donate to help with medical and travel expenses: https://fightforjen.org/.

“There’s even a link on there where you can send some well wishes to Jen and that’s even thank you enough,” Harris said.

