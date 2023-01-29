Fox Cities Restaurant Week returns to welcome new customers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Restaurants throughout the Fox Valley are celebrating the arrival and return of restaurant week. New this year, diners will have the chance to win big with a daily giveaway courtesy of the event’s premier sponsor, TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®).

How it works is the restaurants will put together three-course price-fixed menus offers for lunch and dinner, some restaurants will also off a breakfast.

“I think this is the kinds of event where it gives everybody the chance to come downtown, to enjoy downtown, find out what restaurants have to offer. maybe they wouldn’t normally make these types of trips, but this is a little more of an impetus to get people out and about,” said Bill Wetzel, Owner of Acoca Coffee and Cafe.

The annual effort is to encourage people to shop and dine locally. Diners do not need tickets, but organizers do recommend making reservations if possible.

Participating Establishments of Restaurant Week Fox Cities 2023 include the following:

Clubhouse Kitchen and Bar

Spats

Pub55

Stone Arch Tied House

Garden View Family Restaurant

Wissota Chophouse

Stone Yard Food & Spirits - Appleton

Parker John’s BBQ & Pizza

Sticky Fingers Café and Catering

Salt

ACOCA

OB’s Brau Haus

Stone Arch Brewpub

Osorio’s Latin Fusion

Fox River Brewing Co.

Fratellos

Melting Pot

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.