Fox Cities Restaurant Week returns to welcome new customers

Some of the many food choices Powerhouse Social is set to offer.
Some of the many food choices Powerhouse Social is set to offer.(Angel Alvarez)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Restaurants throughout the Fox Valley are celebrating the arrival and return of restaurant week. New this year, diners will have the chance to win big with a daily giveaway courtesy of the event’s premier sponsor, TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®).

How it works is the restaurants will put together three-course price-fixed menus offers for lunch and dinner, some restaurants will also off a breakfast.

“I think this is the kinds of event where it gives everybody the chance to come downtown, to enjoy downtown, find out what restaurants have to offer. maybe they wouldn’t normally make these types of trips, but this is a little more of an impetus to get people out and about,” said Bill Wetzel, Owner of Acoca Coffee and Cafe.

The annual effort is to encourage people to shop and dine locally. Diners do not need tickets, but organizers do recommend making reservations if possible.

Participating Establishments of Restaurant Week Fox Cities 2023 include the following:

Clubhouse Kitchen and Bar

Spats

Pub55

Stone Arch Tied House

Garden View Family Restaurant

Wissota Chophouse

Stone Yard Food & Spirits - Appleton

Parker John’s BBQ & Pizza

Sticky Fingers Café and Catering

Salt

ACOCA

OB’s Brau Haus

Stone Arch Brewpub

Osorio’s Latin Fusion

Fox River Brewing Co.

Fratellos

Melting Pot

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash in Door County
A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of...
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
Milwaukee police vehicle
Woman is in custody after car crash that killed 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee
Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Tyre Nichols case

Latest News

File Image
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
Quick criminals are draining the money from gift cards.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Gift card scams on the increase
St. Norbert women cruise to eighth straight victory, 71-39
St. Norbert women cruise to eighth straight victory, 71-39
Beds are being built for kids
Every kid should have a bed