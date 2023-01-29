DANGEROUS COLD WIND CHILLS MONDAY, LITTLE TO NO SNOW CHANCE

The next several days are going to be bitter cold with Monday to Monday night being the coldest day we will see this week. The system that brought the line of snow has moved off to Ohio and now a strong high pressure has formed over the Dakotas. This high pressure will keep the upper Midwest dry and quiet, but very cold as northern winds bring the arctic air. Highs will fall to the single digits for Monday with lows down to near -10 and wind chills will be between -15 to -25 degrees. This is near the criteria for a Wind Chill Advisory, but no advisory has been issued yet.

The upcoming week will see little to no activity with only a few chances of snow flurries on Wednesday and Friday. These will be very weak systems, but otherwise the entire focus for this week will be the bitter cold. Highs will be in the mid teens with lows in the single digits. Wind chills will fall below zero for several nights ahead. Stay warm!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, early snowflakes (SOUTH). HIGH: 18

TONIGHT: Very cold night, mostly cloudy. Wind chill: -5 to -10 degrees. LOW: 2

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. HIGH: 6 LOW: -7

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. HIGH: 11 LOW: 3

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow flurries. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 19 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 17 LOW: 5

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries. HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, starting to warm up. HIGH: 26

