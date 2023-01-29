BITTER COLD & WIND CHILLS TO START THE WORK WEEK

Several reinforcing shots of Arctic air will keep our region cold all week long. We’re now paying the price for 31 days of above average temperatures. . Wind chills will dip below zero tonight and continue to be bitter through Tuesday. Values between -10° and -20° are expected by sunrise Monday... even colder readings between -15° and -30° are likely Tuesday morning. Cover exposed skin and limit your exposure to the cold. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

Actual air temperatures will be in the single digits for most of us on Monday. We’ll have a slow climb into the low teens on Tuesday followed by low 20s Wednesday. Thursday should top out in the low 20s before another surge of cold air pushes us back into the single digits on Friday. Overnight lows all week will range from the single digits above zero to the teens below zero. Highs near 30 may return by next Sunday.

Precipitation chances are going to remain low this week with cold, dry air in place. A few snow showers may occur Thursday and Sunday but we’ll keep odds at just 20% for now.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A few flurries possible. Wind chills: -10 to -20° LOW: 0

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Subzero wind chills all day. HIGH: 6 LOW: -10

TUESDAY: AM chills -15° to -30°. Variably cloudy skies. HIGH: 10 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 22 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes? HIGH: 22 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery & colder. HIGH: 9 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes? A little milder. HIGH: 30

