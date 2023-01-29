1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police Department
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
Appleton Police upgrade incident to homicide investigation
Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide
Lisa Holstead cold case dating back to 1986
Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river

Latest News

Jennifer Clement
Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
Return of the arctic cold
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says