Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Tyre Nichols case

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - We are outraged by the deadly beating that Tyre Nichols received from five Memphis police officers. While the police officers being charged for their heinous actions is an important step for justice, this incident further highlights the need for progress in improving police-community relations. The Bucks remain committed to using our voice and resources to inspire the systemic change that needs to happen in our marginalized communities. Our hearts and prayers go out to Mr. Nichols’ family and friends.

-Milwaukee Bucks-

