Senator Taylor issues statement on Tyre Nichols

Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Following tonight’s release of videos involving the beating of Memphis, Tennessee motorist Tyre Nichols, Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee), released the following statement:

“It’s hard to believe that the shock and visceral response to the video of George Floyd’s death could be matched, but it has. The injuries inflicted upon Tyre Nichols were brutal and vile. I wept for this young man tonight and I weep for a system where these officers felt emboldenend to behave in this manner. I wish I could offer more menaningful commentary, but my disgust and dismay won’t let me move beyond my outrage at what was done to this man. No one helped him.”

