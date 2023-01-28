MORE SNOW FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, WINTER ADVISORY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING

The cold front has moved through Wisconsin during the overnight hours, beginning the process of drastically decreasing the temperatures. Highs will be in the upper teens with the lakeshore barely reaching 20 degrees. A line of heavy to moderate snow will be impacting the Wisconsin and Illinois border as another system moves across the Midwest behind the cold front. Some of the snow could reach the Fond du Lac through Sheboygan area starting mid-afternoon through nightfall. 1-3″ of additional snow is possible by Sunday morning. NWS in Milwaukee and Green Bay have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Green Lake, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Manitowoc County until Sunday morning at 6:00 A.M. Roads could be treacherous from Fond du Lac through Milwaukee.

By Sunday, the day will start out overcast and cold, but the sun will slowly come out by the afternoon. Temperatures will not improve much with highs in the upper teens and lows closer to zero degrees with wind chills between -5 to -15 degrees below zero. The cold weather will continue through the entire next week with Monday being the coldest. Highs will be in the single digits and lows around -10 below with even colder wind chills.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Overcast, chance of snow flurries (SOUTH). HIGH: 18

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow possibly 1-3″ (SOUTH). LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy start, gradually clear out by afternoon. HIGH: 19 LOW: 1

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, coldest day... so far. HIGH: 6 LOW: -7

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 11 LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of early snow flurries. HIGH: 18 LOW: 3

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: -1

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 16

