LIGHT SNOW SOUTH OF GREEN BAY TONIGHT, BRIGHTER SKIES ON SUNDAY

Most of our area will not get a lot of snow through tonight, but locations south of Green Bay still have a chance at a coating to 3″ or more. The highest odds exist along and south of a line from Montello to Manitowoc... with the greatest amounts possible in southeastern Fond du lac and Sheboygan Counties. Locations farther north probably won’t get much. Snow covered roads and reduced travel speeds can be expected in areas that get snow. Even higher amounts of snow are expected across southern Wisconsin near Milwaukee. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and Manitowoc Counties through tonight.

Snow Potential Through Tonight (WBAY)

Sunday will start off on a chilly and cloudy note. Highs for most spots will be in the teens... but we’ll actually see some decent sunshine develop for a change. Brisk NW winds 10-15 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

Monday should be pretty sunny with Arctic high pressure moving in. The tradeoff will be bitterly cold highs in the single digits. Wind chills may remain below -10° all day long. Numbing wind chills between -15° and -30° are possible Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Morning Wind Chills (WBAY)

The chance of snow is going to remain low during the week but there could be some light snow or flurries in the region on Wednesday and Friday. These systems will be moisture starved so we’re not really expecting much at this time.

Below normal highs continue all week long but a return to temperatures in the mid and upper 20s is possible by next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NE/N 5-15 MPH MPH

SUNDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow SOUTH. 1-3″+ possible. LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Cloudy start. Developing sunshine. Blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Sunny & cold. Subzero chills all day long. HIGH: 6 LOW: -8

TUESDAY: Subzero chills. Variably cloudy & cold. HIGH: 11 LOW: 3

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or flurries. HIGH: 18 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 19 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or flurries. HIGH: 18 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy, but not as cold. HIGH: 27

