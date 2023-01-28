Fatal Crash in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle crash on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.

Emergency responders from Liberty Grove and Sister Bay First Responders, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Highway Department, and Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a Black 2005 Envoy with heavy damage. The 33-year-old male, identified as Nathan W McKillen from Ellison Bay, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

The initial investigation indicated McKillen was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The Envoy crossed over the center line entering the north ditch before coming to rest after striking several trees. STH 42 was shut down during the investigation from 5:00 am until 8:48 am. The incident is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

