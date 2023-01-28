Fatal Crash in Door County

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle crash on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.

Emergency responders from Liberty Grove and Sister Bay First Responders, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Highway Department, and Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a Black 2005 Envoy with heavy damage. The 33-year-old male, identified as Nathan W McKillen from Ellison Bay, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

The initial investigation indicated McKillen was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The Envoy crossed over the center line entering the north ditch before coming to rest after striking several trees. STH 42 was shut down during the investigation from 5:00 am until 8:48 am. The incident is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police Department
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
Appleton Police upgrade incident to homicide investigation
Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide
Lisa Holstead cold case dating back to 1986
Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river

Latest News

Painting a room
5 home improvement projects to tackle during winter
Senator Taylor issues statement on Tyre Nichols
Major cold blast expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Tyre Nichols case