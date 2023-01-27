Winterfest presented by Packers Give Back kicks off on Saturday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It all starts at 11 o’clock on Saturday - a huge event created for what Wisconsinites love to do and are really good at: Outdoors fun in the cold and snowy season. Bundle up, pile the kids into the car and head on down to Broadway!

There, many activities and choices wait for visitors:

Ice sculpture carvings by artist Jeff Olson, for example - the artist will be on hand to describe his work, which often enough turns a plain chunk of ice into a magical work of art.

Games - there will many games for kids to play, free of charge, of course. Among the choices: Candy cane ring toss or ice bowling. Also, a ginger bread playhouse will be available.

Alpacas - docile and cute animals resembling llamas will be hanging out at Beerntsen parking lot, ready to meet new friends.

For the older kids and those adults that managed to stay young at heart: How about a game of broomball with members of the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay? It’s almost like playing hockey, but no skates are needed and instead of hockey sticks, brooms are used to move the ball around.

For those needing to warm up: An indoor market will offer crafts and goods of great variety.

Getting hungry? No problem, as there will be a roast s’mores available by a fireplace, provided by St. John’s Homeless Shelter. Also, a soup tasting contest is planned at The Lyric Room. Tasters can vote for the best soup, which will win the “Broadway’s Best Soup Award”.

Wagon rides in horse-drawn carriages can round off a true winter experience in brisk winter air.

All rides and activities are open until 3 pm.

