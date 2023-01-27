TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND WITH MORE SNOW EXPECTED

Today’s light snowfall has ended and the wind will gradually weaken overnight. Some roads may remain slippery with areas of drizzle this evening. Skies should clear for a time overnight, but our next weathermaker will arrive in short order during the day Saturday. We begin to turn colder tonight with lows settling into the single digits and teens.

Snow showers will develop across areas near and south of Lake Winnebago by the afternoon. Once the light snow begins falling, it may not let up until early Sunday morning. By Saturday evening, an accumulation of 1-3″ is possible south of Lake Winnebago with around 1″ possible north. Light snow continues at night... overall totals by Sunday morning should be upwards of 3-5″ for places like Fond du Lac and Sheboygan southward. 1-3″ is possible from Manitowoc towards Oshkosh with totals under 2″ from Appleton northward. Winds will be light, but it will be colder on Saturday with highs limited to the upper half of the teens. We should be a degree or two colder on Sunday.

Temperatures will be even colder on Monday as a blustery west-northwest wind increases. Gusts of 25-35 mph are possible Monday and highs will likely stay in the single digits. Daytime wind chills will hold in the teens below zero with chills of -20 to -35 expected at night. Outside of the bitter cold, our weather should be quiet next week with no big storms or snow on the horizon. The colder air persists through the week, but it appears temperatures will begin to moderate by next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NNW 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with a weakening wind. Late chills near zero. LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow develops along & south of Highway 29... 1-3″ possible. HIGH: 17 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: Early AM snow... totals of 3″+ south of Lake Winnebago. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 16 LOW: -1

MONDAY: Bitter cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime chills in the teens below zero. HIGH: 6 LOW: -7 (chills -20 to -35)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. HIGH: 10 LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with northern flakes possible. HIGH: 14 LOW: -4

GROUNDHOG DAY: Mostly sunny with continued cold. HIGH: 11 LOW: -1

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly milder, but still below average. HIGH: 18

