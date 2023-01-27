Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit

A stretch of I-39/90 was closed between Janesville and Beloit because of a crash on Jan. 27,...
A stretch of I-39/90 was closed between Janesville and Beloit because of a crash on Jan. 27, 2023.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit – and it is expected to be closed for a long time after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles.

The Rock Co. communication center told NBC15 News that it has received reports that 20-50 vehicles may have been included. A nearby WisDOT traffic camera shows a long line of vehicles stuck in traffic near the scene. At least one injury has been reported in the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 181, which sits between the E. Avalon Road and Shopiere Road interchanges. Southbound drivers are being directed to exit at the former road, while those heading north will get off at the latter.

The crash occurred as snow, which has been around since early Friday morning, continues to fall. The state patrol’s update indicated severe winter weather is believed to have been a factor, noting the whiteout conditions.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will have updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher convicted in student sex assault case
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river
Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department
Fentanyl, cocaine mailed to Green Bay Police Chief
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Latest News

WATCH: Phoenix WBB earns revenge with 58-40 win over Milwaukee
WATCH: Phoenix WBB earns revenge with 58-40 win over Milwaukee
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Feds sue Wisconsin military department over discrimination
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide
FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to shore up your data privacy protection