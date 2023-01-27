Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit – and it is expected to be closed for a long time after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles.

The Rock Co. communication center told NBC15 News that it has received reports that 20-50 vehicles may have been included. A nearby WisDOT traffic camera shows a long line of vehicles stuck in traffic near the scene. At least one injury has been reported in the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 181, which sits between the E. Avalon Road and Shopiere Road interchanges. Southbound drivers are being directed to exit at the former road, while those heading north will get off at the latter.

The crash occurred as snow, which has been around since early Friday morning, continues to fall. The state patrol’s update indicated severe winter weather is believed to have been a factor, noting the whiteout conditions.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will have updates as more information becomes available.

