Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher convicted in student sex assault case
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river
Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department
Fentanyl, cocaine mailed to Green Bay Police Chief
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Bodycam released of Paul Pelosi attack
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide
FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to shore up your data privacy protection