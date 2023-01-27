Racine man convicted in 1986 killing of 22-year-old woman

A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area.

Lou A. Griffin, 67, pleaded no contest Friday in Brown County Circuit Court to a charge of homicide by reckless conduct, and a judge found him guilty. His sentencing is set for March 27.

Griffin entered his plea as potential jurors were reporting to court Friday ahead of Monday's expected start of his trial in the death of Lisa Holstead, 22.

Griffin was originally charged in October 2020 with first-degree intentional homicide in Holstead's killing. Her body was found in a swamp in a Green Bay nature area in August 1986.

Holstead's slaying had been Brown County’s oldest unsolved murder case.

Investigators said that at the time of her killing Griffin lived within a few miles of where her body was found.

Griffin was identified as a suspect in Holstead's slaying after Green Bay police sent DNA evidence found on her body to a company that performs forensic genetic genealogy testing. That testing provided information on the suspect's heritage and possible relatives.

Griffin was eventually placed under police surveillance and DNA that was collected from cigarettes and beer cans he had discarded matched the DNA collected in the murder case, police said.

Griffin told investigators he might have had sex with Holstead but denied killing her, police said.

Most Read

Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher convicted in student sex assault case
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river
Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department
Fentanyl, cocaine mailed to Green Bay Police Chief
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Latest News

Wisconsin Department of Administration mason Richard Vick installs a plaque honoring Robert...
Wisconsin’s La Follette helps fund plaque honoring ancestor
FILE - From left, Wisconsin state Supreme Court candidates Waukesha County Judge Jennifer...
Abortion front and center in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Young, Scott lift Maryland over Wisconsin 73-55
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin’s estimated budget surplus tops $7 billion