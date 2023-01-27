Phoenix WBB keeps pace in Horizon League race with 58-40 win over Milwaukee

GREEN BAY ATHLETICS

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay women’s basketball dominated the fourth quarter, pulling away from Milwaukee in a 58-40 victory over the Panthers Thursday evening at the Kress Center.

Bailey Butler led the Phoenix (16-4, 9-2 HL) with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Jenna Guyer added 12 points off the bench, and Callie Genke chipped in with 10 points and two steals.

MKE (7-12, 5-6 HL) had just one player reach double figures. Emma Wittmershaus paced the Panthers with 10 points. Megan Walstad tallied nine rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENEDGreen Bay jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but it slowly dissipated as Milwaukee went on a 10-2 run in the final 6:49 of the first quarter. The Phoenix went cold, going 0-for-10 and committing a turnover. Despite the cold finish to the first, the Phoenix trailed just 12-11 heading into the second.

It was a back-and-forth battle to begin the second quarter, with Milwaukee taking a 17-13 advantage after Kendall Nead made a mid-range jumper. It was then the Panthers that went cold, finishing the stanza 2-for-8 and turning the ball over six times in the final 6:10 of the frame. Guyer got in on the action, chipping in with six of Green Bay’s 14 second-quarter points, helping the Phoenix take a 25-22 lead into the break.

GB’s offense remained consistent coming out of the locker room, outscoring MKE 15-12 in the third period. Sydney Levy got the offense going early for the Phoenix, drilling a corner three on an assist from Butler, expanding GB’s lead to 28-22. Milwaukee kept the game close, cutting the deficit to within three for 3:18. Genke stepped up offensively, making two layups to help extend Green Bay’s lead back to six by the end of the third quarter.

The Phoenix started to pull away in the fourth quarter, starting the stanza on a 7-0 run to take their first double-digit lead at 47-37 with 6:47 remaining in regulation. Despite Milwaukee’s efforts to tighten the gap, the Panthers went cold again, and GB took advantage, rattling off a 9-0 run in the span of 4:57 to break the game wide open at 56-38. Green Bay held Milwaukee to a pair of free throws down the stretch, avenging their early season loss to the Panthers with a 58-40 win Thursday night.

GAME NOTES» The Phoenix held the Panthers to only 30.6-percent shooting from the field.» Green Bay never trailed in the second half.» GB forced 27 Milwaukee turnovers while committing just 10.» Green Bay got five rebounds from both Butler and Cassie Schiltz.» The Phoenix was a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe.» Green Bay’s defense held MKE to a dismal 27.3-percent from beyond the arc.

COMING UPGreen Bay will finish their homestand on Monday at 7 p.m. against IUPUI. The LGBTQ+ community will be celebrated on Pride Night on Monday, sponsored by the UWGB Pride Center. To view the complete schedule and promotional offerings, click this link.

