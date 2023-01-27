Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban for I-41 and Highway 441.

Blowing and drifting snow has caused slippery conditions in Northeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s live road conditions.

Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard.

The Sheriff’s Office will announce when the tow ban is lifted.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has warned drivers to slow down due to icy conditions.

