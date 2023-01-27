Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban for I-41 and Highway 441.

Blowing and drifting snow has caused slippery conditions in Northeast Wisconsin.

Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: roads becoming snowy and slippery. Take it slow. pic.twitter.com/7pPXMoesnS — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 27, 2023

The Sheriff’s Office will announce when the tow ban is lifted.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has warned drivers to slow down due to icy conditions.

From the 911 Dispatchers in the Comm Center just now: “tell everyone to SLOW DOWN. It’s icy countywide!!!” #wiwx — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) January 27, 2023

