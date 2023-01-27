One homeless man wounded, another arrested in Green Bay

Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay Police Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless.

Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument started, and police say one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. Police were called shortly after 11 p.m.

The 40-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police are referring the 55-year-old to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher convicted in student sex assault case
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river
Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department
Fentanyl, cocaine mailed to Green Bay Police Chief
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Latest News

Lou Archie Griffin
Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
Burglary investigation.
Green Bay Police investigating series of burglaries on southwest side
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
January 27 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend