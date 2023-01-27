One homeless man wounded, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless.

Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument started, and police say one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. Police were called shortly after 11 p.m.

The 40-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police are referring the 55-year-old to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.