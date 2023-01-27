LIGHT SNOW FRIDAY... THEN MUCH COLDER

Our next weathermaker will bring us another round of light snow for Friday morning. Although skies may clear for a time overnight, clouds will thicken back up prior to sunrise. Temperatures will settle into the teens and single digits. Light snow will overspread eastern Wisconsin during the 8-10 a.m. time frame and continue into the early afternoon. Totals across the area should be around 0.5″ to 2″... and some roads will become slippery.

Winds will be brisk and could gust upwards of 30-35 mph. The wind will be southerly in the morning and turn to more of a westerly direction in the afternoon. Highs will still get up to around 30° for one last day before temperatures turn much colder this weekend. That blustery wind will die down overnight and skies could clear for a brief time. Lows will dip into the single digits for Saturday morning. Clouds will thicken Saturday morning and another round of light snow should track into the Fox Valley and areas south during the afternoon.

Highs Saturday will stay in the upper half of the teens and Sunday looks a few degrees colder. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon and more flakes may fly overnight into Monday morning. The start of the work week is likely the coldest period of this stretch. Temperatures will stay in the single digits with wind chills below zero all day. Lows will likely fall into subzero territory at night. The cold continue through the end of next week, but should begin to moderate over the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S/W 15-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cold, but seasonable. LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Snow showers... Up to 2″ possible. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Light snow develops SOUTH. HIGH: 17 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: A few early flakes. Partly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 14 LOW: 4

MONDAY: Partly sunny with some early light snow. Even colder. HIGH: 8 LOW: -7

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Continued cold. HIGH: 10 LOW: 0

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and brisk. Spotty light snow. HIGH: 14 LOW: -4

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but still cold. HIGH: 12

