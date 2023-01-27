Jurors sent home early Friday in Oshkosh West School attack trial

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors were dismissed early Friday at the trial for a man charged with attacking a former Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer.

Grant Furhman, 20, is standing trial in Winnebago County on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.

On Friday, jurors were dismissed early due to an argument between the defense and prosecution regarding a witness. The judge needs time to review a case study before making a decision on allowing the testimony.

Jurors will return to court Monday morning.

This wraps up a week of sometimes dramatic testimony in the trial against Furhman.

Prosecutors allege Fuhrman stabbed retired Officer Michael Wissink on Dec. 3, 2019, in Wissink’s office at Oshkosh West High School.

Wissink took the stand Thursday and described the “pain and confusion” of the events that day.

Wissink told jurors he was sitting at his desk in his office when Fuhrman walked in and closed the door. The retired officer said Fuhrman asked him to look something up on the computer.

Retired officer Wissink testifies at Fuhrman trial

Wissink then described being confused and in pain. He remembered Furhman coming at him and stabbing him. The weapon was a large fork.

“As I am sitting in my chair, I start to turn and get up and feeling more pain, like blows raining down on my head or head area,” Wissink stated. “Then I am able to turn and get up and I see Furhman and his hands, are doing a motion like this.”

“I notice a flash and in my mind, I picture a three-prong fork and it’s like I am standing behind myself, watching this,” Wissink said.

Wissink says he fired his gun, striking Fuhrman.

School security video shown at trial shows the moments Fuhrman tried to run out of the office, but the injured officer pulled him back in.

Wissink testified that he went for his taser first.

“I know that morning the day before, another SRO in Wisconsin was involved in a shooting incident at a school and my girlfriend talked about it and I said I hope I make it to the end without being in a shooting, I just want to make it,” Wissink said.

