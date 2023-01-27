INTERVIEW: Entrepreneur finds use for invasive zebra mussel

Tyler Rezechek's company, AntiMussel, has a process to convert zebra mussels into a widely-used substance for industry
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin entrepreneur thinks he has a method of using an invasive species to provide a widely-used substance.

Tyler Rezachek is founder of the startup AntiMussel. His company aims to take zebra mussels out of waterways and convert their shells to calcium carbonate, a substance used in the manufacturing of numerous items, including paper; paints; plastics; chalk; and antacids, like Tums.

Normally, it’s mined from limestone, but shells are the only renewable source of calcium carbonate.

Rezachek joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to tell us more about the process, why it’s a better alternative, and how much interest there is in his product. We also asked him if this offers us any hope of cleaning invasive species out of our waters.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher convicted in student sex assault case
Ambulance generic
Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river
Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department
Fentanyl, cocaine mailed to Green Bay Police Chief
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Latest News

Lisa Holstead cold case dating back to 1986
Death of Lisa Holstead: Lou Griffin reaches plea agreement
Grand Opening of new Bosse's newsstand in De Pere
Newsstand with a 125-year tradition opens at new location in De Pere
INTERVIEW: A good use for invasive zebra mussels
Grant Fuhrman at his attempted-murder trial in Winnebago County
DEBRIEF: Grant Fuhrman trial wraps up its first week