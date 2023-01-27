INTERVIEW: Entrepreneur finds use for invasive zebra mussel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin entrepreneur thinks he has a method of using an invasive species to provide a widely-used substance.

Tyler Rezachek is founder of the startup AntiMussel. His company aims to take zebra mussels out of waterways and convert their shells to calcium carbonate, a substance used in the manufacturing of numerous items, including paper; paints; plastics; chalk; and antacids, like Tums.

Normally, it’s mined from limestone, but shells are the only renewable source of calcium carbonate.

Rezachek joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to tell us more about the process, why it’s a better alternative, and how much interest there is in his product. We also asked him if this offers us any hope of cleaning invasive species out of our waters.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.