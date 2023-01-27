Green Bay Police investigating series of burglaries on southwest side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a series of burglaries on the city’s southwest side.

At least six burglaries have been reported since December.

The department released the following timeline:

• 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive - Reported the week of December 4, 2022

• 1200 block of 9th Avenue – Reported the week of December 4, 2022

• 1500 block of 10th Avenue – Reported the week of January 15, 2023

• 800 block of Nicolet Avenue – Reported the week of January 15, 2023

• 1600 block of 11th Avenue – Reported the week of January 22, 2023

• 800 block of Langlade Avenue – Reported the week of January 22, 2023

Police recommend neighbors “take extra precautions” to protect their homes and property.

Officers are going door-to-door to inform neighbors about the crimes.

“We have multiple detectives on these cases, and we will investigate every lead that we get. Therefore, we ask anyone who may know something to immediately report it to us. If you think that you could have captured something suspicious on either a doorbell or security camera, call us and we will send out an officer to speak with you. What you know could helps us, help your neighbor, who may have been a victim,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

If you have information, contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference the crime and neighborhood.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or go online to www.432stop.com.

