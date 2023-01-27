Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary.

The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.

De Pere is welcoming the business with open arms. The mayor of De Pere and other community leaders attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Bosse’s is known for its supply of newspapers, books, cigars, and more.

“This time it worked out that we found a place here that worked out very well for us,” said Steve Libert, one of the store’s owners. “We were so happy when we got here, people were so welcoming. It’s just great.”

The owners say business has been going well ever since they reopened in their new location in downtown De Pere on Dec. 1.

The building they moved into on South Broadway was built in the 1800′s, which they believe is a great fit for their historical business.

The store manager says that news stands can be hard to find nowadays, making this long-standing business a rare gem in the community.

“When we found out we had to leave the location we were in, it was very difficult, and we were able to find this location in De Pere,” said Lisa Mitchell, store manager. “We are so happy to be here. De Pere has been so welcoming to us.”

