Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police now confirm they are investigating a shooting in Appleton as a homicide.

The shooting happened on Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of N. Briarcliff Drive. Police responded to a report of a man bleeding in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Outagamie County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Paul A. Rhoads, 56, Appleton.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Appleton Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe this was a random crime.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information, call police at 920-832-5500.

