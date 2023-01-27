3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More powerful than a locomotive

We hope you get to read this, because an asteroid was scheduled to make a close call.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you can read this, then the Earth survived an asteroid’s close fly-by Thursday.

The asteroid, which is about the size of a delivery truck, was predicted to come a mere 2,200 miles from Earth -- that’s inside the orbit of most of our satellites!

So let’s talk about something else. Trains! Scientists have found a way to collect energy from a train’s movement to generate power, without taking anything from the train.

Brad tells us how this could make railroads safer.

