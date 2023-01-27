1-3″ OF SNOW FOR FOX VALLEY... AND A MUCH COLDER WEEKEND

We’re getting a “one-two punch” of snow over the next couple days. The first round of snow will be wrapping shortly this afternoon. Snow showers will make our roads slippery across northeast Wisconsin. Most folks will get a fluffy inch of accumulation. This Alberta Clipper will continue to create windy gusts up to 30 mph. That wind will blow the snow, and cause visibility to be reduced. Travel conditions will slightly be better as people come home from work this evening.

Then, we’ll get a second round of snow tomorrow, but only for areas along and SOUTH of Highway 29. This powdery snow will fall across the Fox Valley and the lakeshore, making our roads slippery once again. There’s potential for us to get 1-3″ of snow across east-central Wisconsin tomorrow... Right now your Saturday severe weather outlook is LOW, but an upgrade to the MODERATE category is possible. There’s a chance that tomorrow turns into a First Alert Weather Day, so stay tuned!

Otherwise, today’s weathermaker ushers in much colder weather for the weekend and beyond. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the teens, with single digits on Monday. We’ll also have to watch those wind chill values going into early next week. They’ll probably fall below zero at times. This snappy cold air is going to hang around all through the first week of February, making our mild January a distant memory.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/W 15-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW/NE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Snow showers... About an inch. Milder, but blustery. HIGH: 32 (chills rising into the teens & 20s)

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Much colder. Late chills near zero. LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow develops along & south of Highway 29... 1-3″ possible. HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: Start out cloudy then turning sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 17 LOW: 1

MONDAY: Early flurries, then clearing skies. Wind-chilly. HIGH: 7 LOW: -6

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 10 LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Flakes possible HIGH: 14 LOW: -4

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite cold. HIGH: 13

