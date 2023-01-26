Wisconsin DHS seeks ideas on how to use $8 Million opioid settlement funds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is asking the public for input on what to do with a second round of opioid settlement funds.

Ideas offered need to focus on guidance leading to the reduction of harm associated with the opioid use disorder. Approximately $8 million will be available to support existing or new projects and programs across Wisconsin.

People can turn in their ideas and recommendations starting today through February 17, 2023.

“The responses we received from the public and partners during listening sessions last year reminded us that addressing opioid use disorder in communities is not one-size-fits- all,” said Paul Krupski, DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives. “Our plan reflects the specific needs of Wisconsinites, and we intend to use feedback from this year’s survey to do the same.”

