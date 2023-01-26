Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities

(Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers spent the night looking for homeless people on the streets in the Fox Valley for the annual Point-in-Time Count.

The Fox Valley Housing Coalition leads the effort to get a sense of the homeless population in our area.

Volunteers and staff from several housing agencies attempt to connect with homeless people and offer them resources.

“The winter count is usually a little bit lower. It’s my opinion that family members or friends are more willing to let people in when it’s cold,” says Mindy Howell, President, Fox Cities Housing Coalition. “In the summer, it’s more like ‘OK, go fend for yourself because it’s not so cold.’”

Pillars, based in Appleton, offers shelter and resources for people looking for a place to live. The organization says the Fox Cities has seen an increase in homeless people and families looking for support.

In January 2022, volunteers counted 19 people living on the streets.

Volunteers also do a count in July.

