SNOW ENDING TODAY... BUT MORE COMING SOON & BITTER COLD TEMPS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Snow showers will linger for a few more hours before wrapping up by mid afternoon. Last’s night’s snow is still on some roads, so expect slippery conditions for the rest of today and especially tomorrow as more light snow is possible tomorrow. Look for plenty of clouds, but areas NORTH of Green Bay could see some brief afternoon sun.

Our next weathermaker will bring us another round of light snow soon. An “Alberta Clipper” will track from the Canadian Rockies, into the northern Great Lakes tomorrow. Most of us will get another inch, or less of additional snow, so keep your shovel handy. There’s yet even more light snow in the forecast for Saturday for areas SOUTH of Green Bay.

Tomorrow’s storm system will also drag a strong cold front across the area. That’s going to cause our temperatures to drop into the weekend. Our weekend highs will only be in the teens, with single digit highs on the way for Monday. While the wind won’t be overly strong, there will be enough of a breeze to knock those wind chill values below zero at times. This snappy cold air is going to stick around for at least the first week of February.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: S/W 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Morning snow showers. Clouds, with some afternoon sun NORTH. HIGH: 28 (steady)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Seasonably cold. LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Snow showers... An inch or less. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Light snow develops SOUTH. HIGH: 17 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Turning sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: 4

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Even colder. HIGH: 12 LOW: -4

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite chilly. HIGH: 10 LOW: -1

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 13

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

