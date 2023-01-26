Officer injured in school attack testifies on fourth day of Fuhrman trial

Retired officer Wissink testifies at Fuhrman trial
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - In a major turn of events, jurors heard testimony from the victim of Grant Fuhrman’s attack.

Fuhrman, now 20 years old, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, accused of stabbing now-retired School Resource Officer Mike Wissink in 2019.

Mike Wissink stated: “As I am am sitting in my chair, I start to turn and get up and feeling more pain, like blows raining down on my head or head area. do you realize what is happening? then I am able to turn and get up and I see Fuhrman and his hands, are doing a motion like this.”

A school security video shows Wissink pulling Fuhrman back into the office after Wissink fired his gun. Wissink uses the radio to call for help - and both are rushed to the hospital for treatment. Prior to this moment - where Wissink says Fuhrman tried to tun away so he grabbed him back into his office - Wissink says he was attacked by a sharp object, we now know to be a large fork.

Wissink testified: “I notice a flash and in my mind I picture a 3 prong fork... and it’s like I am.. standing behind myself, watching this defendant come after you, yes, I move toward door... he continues to stab me or hand motion, so he is standing and or punching me.”

Also seen in court today: Oshkosh Police body cam footage, showing the aftermath of the attack and Fuhrman’s ambulance ride to the hospital with paramedics.

