LIGHT SNOW OVERNIGHT & AGAIN FRIDAY

Untreated roads will remain slippery overnight as light snow showers continue. The snow should diminish Thursday morning. Any new accumulation should remain under an inch. Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 20s with highs Thursday afternoon in the mid/upper 20s. That’s still several degrees above average for late January. Some late day sunshine is possible, but clouds will fill back in overnight in advance of our next weathermaker.

There are a couple more chances of light snow ahead. Light snow showers are expected on Friday, which may bring us another inch or two of accumulation. Another round of light snow is possible Saturday afternoon for areas SOUTH of Green Bay. The wind will be quite blustery on Friday with gusts of 30-40 mph. But, the bigger story heading into the weekend will be the incoming cold snap.

Highs will still be in the lower 30s on Friday, but the colder Canadian air arrives this weekend. Weekend high temperatures will drop into the teens, with perhaps some single digits into early next week. That’s not including the wind chill factor, which will likely dip below zero at times. Actual temperatures could also dip into subzero territory a few mornings next week as well.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Still cloudy. Snow showers. Slick roads. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Morning clouds and light snow. Some afternoon sun. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Light snow... An inch or two possible. Blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Cloudy again. Much colder. Light snow develops SOUTH by the afternoon. HIGH: 16 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. Cold. HIGH: 14 LOW: 1

MONDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Quite chilly. HIGH: 9 LOW: -5

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued cold. HIGH: 10 LOW: -2

WEDNESDAY: Cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 13

