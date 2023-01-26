Jets hire former Packers OC Hackett

Former Packers Offensive Coordinator Joins New York
File pic of Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay
File pic of Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay(WBAY)
By Chris Roth
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For those who like to play connect the dots with Aaron Rodgers and his future, they can now draw straight line from Green Bay to New York. On Thursday, the Jets hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their new OC.

Rodgers and Hackett were close during the latter’s 3 years in Green Bay, 2 of them resulting in MVP seasons for the quarterback (2020,2021). Of course, nothing is settled with Rodgers and his future, but if he wants a trade, you would think reuniting with Hackett would be attractive. Plus, the Jets have young talent on offense and a very good defense under Head Coach Robert Saleh. Saleh and Hackett previously worked together in Jacksonville.

Hackett did not even finish his first year as Head Coach in Denver; he was fired with a 4-11 record and the Broncos dead last in the league in scoring at that time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch memorial in Fond du Lac County.
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
Colt Klinzing
Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen
Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first half of an NFL...
Rodgers open to possibility of playing elsewhere next season
Medical trainers responded quickly to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Most people who suffer a...
Packers, Bellin Health donating AEDs
Automated external defibrillator (AED) in a hallway for people suffering a cardiac event
Packers donating AEDs after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation