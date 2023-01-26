Jets hire former Packers OC Hackett

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For those who like to play connect the dots with Aaron Rodgers and his future, they can now draw straight line from Green Bay to New York. On Thursday, the Jets hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their new OC.

Hackett has led a Top-10 scoring offense three times as a coordinator and his offenses have helped three teams to Conference Championship games. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 26, 2023

Rodgers and Hackett were close during the latter’s 3 years in Green Bay, 2 of them resulting in MVP seasons for the quarterback (2020,2021). Of course, nothing is settled with Rodgers and his future, but if he wants a trade, you would think reuniting with Hackett would be attractive. Plus, the Jets have young talent on offense and a very good defense under Head Coach Robert Saleh. Saleh and Hackett previously worked together in Jacksonville.

Hackett did not even finish his first year as Head Coach in Denver; he was fired with a 4-11 record and the Broncos dead last in the league in scoring at that time.

Have at it Twitter…in 3..2..1…go! https://t.co/iJAMy828OA — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.