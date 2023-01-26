Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Fox River in Princeton.

The sheriff’s office was asked to check on a person’s welfare at a house along the river shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. The house was empty, but deputies found tracks on the frozen river which led to some broken ice and open water.

The sheriff office’s drone unit responded, and authorities found a body shortly after Princeton Fire/Rescue and EMS put an underwater camera in the river.

The person has not been publicly identified, which is routine to allow family members to be notified first.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch memorial in Fond du Lac County.
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
Colt Klinzing
Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen
Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving

Latest News

Drugs mailed to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.
Fentanyl, cocaine mailed to Green Bay Police Chief
Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting...
DNR announces 1st case of CWD in wild deer in Waupaca County
Point in Time Homeless Count in the Fox Cities
Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Response expected Thursday in Steven Avery’s fight for new trial