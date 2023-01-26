Green Lake County deputies checking person’s welfare find body in frozen river

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Fox River in Princeton.

The sheriff’s office was asked to check on a person’s welfare at a house along the river shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. The house was empty, but deputies found tracks on the frozen river which led to some broken ice and open water.

The sheriff office’s drone unit responded, and authorities found a body shortly after Princeton Fire/Rescue and EMS put an underwater camera in the river.

The person has not been publicly identified, which is routine to allow family members to be notified first.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.