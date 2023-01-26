Fentanyl, cocaine mailed to Green Bay Police Chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a package of narcotics was mailed to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.

On January 24, the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained 3.02 grams of fentanyl and 0.79 grams of cocaine.

The package was intercepted before reaching Chief Davis.

Police say the package also contained “a letter of explanation.”

Police say these items have been processed as evidence.

“We get lots of correspondence from the community here in the Chief’s Office, but this is the first time anyone has ever sent us drugs. We’re investigating this situation, obviously, but it’s a good opportunity to remind everyone that they can properly dispose of unwanted drugs or medications by using the drug drop-box in our lobby or turning them over to one of our patrol officers. It probably should go without saying, but please don’t send us drugs in the mail,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

Police did not say what was in the letter of explanation.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (920) 432-7867.

