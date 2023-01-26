DNR seeks public comment on new climate resilience charter

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new charter was established to encourage businesses, non-government organizations and communities to combat the effects of climate change in our state.

The charter, part of the DNR’s Green Tier program, will help members reduce greenhouse gases and collaborate on projects that improve climate resiliency and equity in their own backyards, while empowering businesses and local government leaders to team up on taking meaningful steps to mitigate climate change, share knowledge and ideas and combine efforts to help Wisconsin be more sustainable.

This charter builds on the efforts of organizations that already have climate goals, are reducing their environmental footprint, and are proactively mitigating future climate risks. It facilitates interactions between businesses, local governments and other organizations to make our state more climate resilient, including those that want to be part of the solution but don’t know where to start.

The goals of this charter agreement are to:

Help member organizations set goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Facilitate collaboration on projects that solve local issues related to climate change while encouraging implementation of projects with an emphasis on environmental justice and equity

Provide a structure for businesses and municipalities to share ideas and take actions that lead to superior environmental performance and help mitigate, adapt and become more resilient to the effects of climate change

The collaboration that this charter facilitates will amplify the results of all our efforts. To learn more about the program, please visit: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/GreenTier/Participants

We Want To Hear From You

The DNR will accept written comments from the public regarding the proposed charter until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Please direct comments and requests to greentier@wisconsin.gov

EVENT DETAILS

What: Public Meeting On New Charter Supporting Climate Resilience

When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Where: Online via Zoom

Join by phone: 312-626-6799, meeting ID: 818 1553 0127, passcode 078267

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.