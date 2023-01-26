Community members rally around the families of crash victims at vigil

FONFT DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been five days since two teenagers were killed in a terrible car accident in Font du Lac County.

The local community continues to support the victims’ families. Holy Family Catholic Community Church has a bi-weekly youth group meeting on Thursdays, and they always have a purpose. An intention, according to Youth Coordinator Andrew Skiff.

Tonight’s intention is honoring Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch. Koenigs and Zoch were 16 when they were killed in the single-car crash. Holy Family wants to bring a sense of community to the families during a time of their grief.

But this vigil isn’t just about rallying around those two families. There was another passenger in the car that survived the accident. Holy Family says that family is also a part of their healing process.

Sarah Razner, Director of Communications and Marketing, Holy Family Catholic Community Church, says: “We see their loss as well. Because … I can’t even imagine going through that, and that we just want them to know that we care for them as well, and while we are caring for Tommy and Nevins’ family, we’re caring for them too, and they’re not forgotten in all of this.”

Tonight’s vigil is an ecumenical ceremony, meaning all faiths are welcome. It begins at 6, and we have the details for you with an update at 10 tonight.

