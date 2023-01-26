Community members rally around the families of crash victims at vigil

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONFT DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been five days since two teenagers were killed in a terrible car accident in Font du Lac County.

The local community continues to support the victims’ families. Holy Family Catholic Community Church has a bi-weekly youth group meeting on Thursdays, and they always have a purpose. An intention, according to Youth Coordinator Andrew Skiff.

Tonight’s intention is honoring Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch. Koenigs and Zoch were 16 when they were killed in the single-car crash. Holy Family wants to bring a sense of community to the families during a time of their grief.

But this vigil isn’t just about rallying around those two families. There was another passenger in the car that survived the accident. Holy Family says that family is also a part of their healing process.

Sarah Razner, Director of Communications and Marketing, Holy Family Catholic Community Church, says: “We see their loss as well. Because … I can’t even imagine going through that, and that we just want them to know that we care for them as well, and while we are caring for Tommy and Nevins’ family, we’re caring for them too, and they’re not forgotten in all of this.”

Tonight’s vigil is an ecumenical ceremony, meaning all faiths are welcome. It begins at 6, and we have the details for you with an update at 10 tonight.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch memorial in Fond du Lac County.
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
Colt Klinzing
Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen
Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher convicted in student sex assault case

Latest News

Snow ending for now, but more coming
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Brad Spakowitz talks about a new way to generate power -- a discovery that could make railroads...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More powerful than a locomotive
Vigil at church in Font du Lac for crash victims
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney responds to State’s attempt to block new trial