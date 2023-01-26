Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Out of 580 images captured on the park camera, 400 were of one bear.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sometimes it takes a while to strike the perfect selfie.

A bear in Colorado knows the struggle after it bared all about 400 times on a trail camera.

Normally, the City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks trail cams capture bears scratching or eating or giving viewers a rear view.

But sometimes the bears investigate the cameras.

Out of 580 images captured by one trail cam, 400 of them were bear selfies, according to Philip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks.

“Obviously, the bear was looking for the right angle,” he said.

The selfies ranged from full-on frontals to side profiles to close-ups.

Despite all of the photos, Yates said they could not determine whether the bear was male or female.

Just like with human selfies, some were rejects, getting the bear’s paw instead of its face.

Wildlife experts said they never know which creatures will trigger their motion-activated cameras, but a bear going for 400 selfie shots was not what they were expecting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch memorial in Fond du Lac County.
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
Colt Klinzing
Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen
Retired Action 2 News anchor Mary Smits seen here in a 1990s station photo
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher convicted in student sex assault case

Latest News

Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on...
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
FILE - The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations
Vigil at church in Font du Lac for crash victims
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs