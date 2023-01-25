SPOTTY SNOW WEDNESDAY... ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOW FRIDAY

Skies will turn cloudy tonight and temperatures will hold steady in the lower and middle 20s. A few flakes are possible, but steadier snow showers should develop over the course of Wednesday morning... especially from the Fox Valley southward. Areas to the south of Lake Winnebago could receive 1-2″ of snow with a dusting to a few tenths of an inch north. Highs will be around 30° once again with a north wind around 10 mph.

Another clipper system is expected on Friday. It will bring the potential for snow showers across all of Northeast Wisconsin. Another 1-2″ is possible... perhaps more in spots. Even with the unsettled conditions, highs will top out near 30°. However, after this system passes, temperatures will turn colder for the weekend.

Highs in the teens and single digits are looking more likely with overnight lows dipping below zero for the first time since before Christmas. Wind chill values may fall down into the -10s and -20s heading into early next week. A little light snow may skirt our southern areas late Saturday afternoon, but we may actually end up with some sunshine Sunday into Monday. We are tracking another chance for snow early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers. A coating to 1-2″ possible, especially SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. A little colder. Flurries? HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Areas of snow. Blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder. Late snow possible SOUTH. HIGH: 14 LOW: 1

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery & cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Cold with increasing clouds. HIGH: 8 LOW: -1

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with light snow possible. HIGH: 13

