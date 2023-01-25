Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen

Colt Klinzing
Colt Klinzing(Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 13-year-old boy.

Colt Klinzing was last seen on Dec. 26 leaving his foster home on Lake Dr. in Waldo.

“Colt has eluded us for about a month now and we’re turning to our Facebook faithful to help track him down,” reads a statement on the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Officials believe Colt could be in the city of Sheboygan or the Manitowoc area.

Colt is 5′2″ and 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have information, contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE to leave an anonymous tip.

